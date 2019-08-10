Skylands Capital Raised Its Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Holding; Tegean Capital Management Has Raised Its Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Stake

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 22.90M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 341.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 166,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 215,050 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 48,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $676.14M market cap company. The stock increased 5.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 4.92M shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 29/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Massachusetts; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in Realogy; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nomura has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 281,301 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd, New York-based fund reported 11,643 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 81,500 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Moreover, Kbc Nv has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 1,783 shares. Prudential invested in 0.02% or 1.15 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.02% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 6,083 shares. Numerixs accumulated 8,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 211,625 shares or 0% of the stock. 17,530 were accumulated by Prelude Mngmt Ltd Llc. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 29,877 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 74,356 shares.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Joint Corp by 47,884 shares to 527,650 shares, valued at $8.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 131,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,725 shares, and cut its stake in Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Ltd has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 3.56M are held by Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co has 0.13% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada reported 3 shares stake. Captrust Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.09% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). M&T Savings Bank Corp owns 50,881 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Management Inc reported 28,715 shares stake. Parnassus Investments Ca stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 377,474 were accumulated by Salem Investment Counselors. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Co invested in 126 shares. Bokf Na owns 0.21% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 214,313 shares.