Skylands Capital Position in Wabtec (WAB) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined; Capital Sr Living (CSU) Holder First Manhattan Company Cut Stake by $668,625 as Shares Declined

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 628.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 23,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,700 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 583,886 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DOJ Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Capital Sr Living (CSU) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 222,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Capital Sr Living for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.42. About 89,681 shares traded. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 64.06% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 29/03/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR-END RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living; 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 6.77% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,900 are owned by Swiss Bancorporation. The Ohio-based Victory Mgmt has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 25,254 shares. Pdt Partners Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 27,808 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Sei Invests Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,153 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Geode Management Ltd has invested 0% in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 92,018 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 8,594 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 22,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 33,693 shares in its portfolio. 5,143 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 10,780 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $7.47 million activity. $9,958 worth of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) was bought by BRICKMAN DAVID R. $484 worth of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) was bought by Falke Jeremy on Tuesday, March 12. $26,212 worth of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) was bought by Levin Ross B on Thursday, March 7. HENDRICKSON CAREY P also bought $19,957 worth of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) shares. $50,128 worth of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) was bought by Hornbake E. Rodney. $39,541 worth of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) was bought by HERMAN KIMBERLY on Thursday, March 7.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 931,528 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 3,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP).

More notable recent Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Emerson and Colorado State University Collaborate on New Brewing Innovation Center – Business Wire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Boeing, Nvidia, Disney, Nike And WageWorks – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With Capital Senior Living Corporation’s (NYSE:CSU) 49% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, down 105.88% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Senior Living Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,300 shares to 32,600 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 35,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,400 shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Reports 1Q Results, Affirms Adjusted Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The AES Corporation (AES) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Deeper Look At Wabtec – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big News Lies Ahead For General Electric – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.