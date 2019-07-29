Skylands Capital Position In Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Was Lifted; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Forbes J M & Co Llp Raised Stake

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 95,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 424,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, up from 328,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 550,663 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 8.56% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS AND U.S. COMPARABLE SALES; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1035.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 181,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,473 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 17,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54. About 5.80M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Joint Corp by 47,884 shares to 527,650 shares, valued at $8.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Price T Rowe Md holds 175,565 shares. 161,815 are owned by Macquarie Gru Limited. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0% or 29,188 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) or 1.04M shares. Cwm Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 54 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 21,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Deprince Race And Zollo Inc has 0.03% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Moreover, Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 139,689 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). 76,230 were accumulated by Principal Fincl Group. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc owns 883,101 shares. American International Group Incorporated Inc reported 52,909 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Inv Advsr Llc reported 60,618 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt owns 41,300 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Kames Capital Plc invested in 0.08% or 62,340 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co owns 42,932 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management owns 0.03% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1,705 shares. Hayek Kallen Management reported 82,248 shares. Patten & Patten Tn invested in 178,685 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest reported 18,569 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Inc holds 700 shares. Lathrop Inv Mngmt owns 15,862 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Enterprise Financial Serv Corporation accumulated 9,958 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo has invested 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tompkins Corp holds 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 6,800 shares. Stack Management Inc owns 323,549 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Moreover, Knott David M has 0.25% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 13,400 shares.

