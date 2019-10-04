Skylands Capital Position in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Foyston Gordon & Payne Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $7.14 Million as Shares Rose

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 34,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 381,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.03M, down from 416,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 425,992 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 54,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 129,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.99 million, down from 184,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 8.24 million shares traded or 89.55% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.96 million for 6.17 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 816,856 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation has 101,655 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sei Invests accumulated 205,502 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 6.19M are held by Vanguard Gp. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.07% or 81,791 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 10,482 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 602,708 shares. Moreover, Iridian Asset Limited Liability Corp Ct has 1.97% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Charles Schwab Investment Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Stephens Ar stated it has 97,549 shares. Captrust Fin has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 1.91 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate reported 115,657 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $261.37 million activity. 11,754 shares valued at $401,634 were bought by FROST RICHARD W on Thursday, June 13.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $727.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,305 shares to 7,480 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 32,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Joint Corp.