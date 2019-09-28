Skylands Capital Maintains Stake in Brunswick (BC); Winslow Capital Management Holds Position in Illumina (ILMN)

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 149.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 49,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 82,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 33,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 438,725 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 104,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $380.46 million, up from 928,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $301.28. About 559,079 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 101,815 shares to 3.37 million shares, valued at $382.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.29 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

