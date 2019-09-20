Skylands Capital Lifted Its Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Stake by $1.66 Million as Share Price Declined; New Mtn Fin (NMFC) Stake Held by Round Table Services Llc

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 91,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The hedge fund held 516,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.77 million, up from 424,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 883,577 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Rev $1.12B; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT

Round Table Services Llc increased its stake in New Mtn Fin Corp (NMFC) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Round Table Services Llc bought 71,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.43M, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Round Table Services Llc who had been investing in New Mtn Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 100,761 shares traded. New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has declined 3.37% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NMFC News: 18/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN TO SEEK HOLDER APPROVAL FOR REDUCED ASSET COVERAGE; 09/05/2018 – New Mountain Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 16-17; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN 1Q NAV/SHR $13.60; 25/04/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS T; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.34 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARE; 07/05/2018 – New Mountain Finance 1Q EPS 30c; 18/04/2018 – New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces It Will Seek Shareholder Approval for Reduced Asset Coverage; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30; 10/05/2018 – OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE ALEXANDER MANN SOLUTIONS FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £820M; 07/05/2018 – NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.34/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 85.06 million shares or 2.98% more from 82.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $727.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 3,900 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,225 shares, and cut its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $297,736 activity. Another trade for 9,350 shares valued at $124,693 was made by Weinstein Adam on Monday, August 12. The insider Kline John bought 7,500 shares worth $101,386. Ogens David had bought 1,850 shares worth $24,932. $33,450 worth of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) was bought by Kajee Shiraz.

Round Table Services Llc, which manages about $845.52M and $324.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 14,425 shares to 104,648 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 25,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,880 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.87, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold NMFC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.50 million shares or 0.98% less from 25.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.