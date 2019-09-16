Skylands Capital Increases Position in E Trade Financial (ETFC); Ancora Advisors Position in Cott Que Com (COT) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que Com (COT) by 95.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 375,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 17,672 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235,000, down from 393,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cott Corp Que Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 665,038 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Rev $560.8M; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corp Unit Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings for 97 Cents/Share; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – Cott Corporation Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer of Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, up from 90,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 2.27 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $727.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westrock Co by 20,850 shares to 35,100 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,850 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.00 million activity.