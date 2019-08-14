Skylands Capital Increases Holding in F M C (FMC); As Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stock Price Rose, Bridges Investment Management Has Upped Stake by $822,280

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 225,850 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35M, up from 212,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $86.46. About 1.16 million shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 6,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 81,964 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, up from 75,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.75. About 2.21M shares traded or 25.18% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc invested in 5,639 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,848 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0.1% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 73,809 shares. Capital Advsrs Limited Lc accumulated 158 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,348 shares. Webster Bancorp N A invested in 0.31% or 17,728 shares. Heartland Advsrs Incorporated has 55,181 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Sequoia Finance Advisors Limited has 0.05% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Natixis Advsrs LP has invested 0.18% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Buckhead Cap Limited Liability Com reported 21,422 shares stake. Pinnacle Ptnrs holds 4,414 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 974,486 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Lc. Pure Advsr Inc reported 4,000 shares stake. Glenmede Company Na stated it has 626,270 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Co invested 2.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,565 shares to 26,201 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,047 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 23,560 shares to 77,500 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,900 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

