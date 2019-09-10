Skylands Capital Increased Its Cytosorbents (CTSO) Position by $981,400; As Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Share Value Rose, Stadium Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.03 Million

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.13% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 32,260 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE – TRANSFORMATION PLAN DESIGNED TO GENERATE ABOUT $30 MLN OF INCREMENTAL OPERATING INCOME IN FISCAL 2020; 14/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE: CFO PETERSON LEFT BY MUTUAL PACT; 24/04/2018 – Growth Energy Announces Partnership Between American Ethanol and Universal Technical Institute; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $310 MLN TO $320 MLN; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) by 28.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 140,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% . The hedge fund held 636,050 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 495,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.07% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 202,436 shares traded or 20.97% up from the average. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Reports on the Successful 5th International CytoSorb Users Meeting and 38th ISICEM Critical Care Conference; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 08/03/2018 – Cytosorbents 2017 Loss/Shr 32c; 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 08/03/2018 CytoSorbents Achieves Record Revenue and Product Sales Growth in 2017; 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold CTSO shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 8.04 million shares or 0.87% less from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 348,595 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Avenir accumulated 87,240 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has 42,589 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 2,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Voya Invest Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 12,570 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Limited reported 32,737 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Services Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability holds 16,037 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 8,300 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited has 0% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 362 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 12,894 shares stake. Invesco Limited reported 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO).

More notable recent Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “46 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sintx Technologies leads healthcare gainers; Cytosorbents and Genetic Technologies among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CytoSorbents to Report Q1 2019 Operating and Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CytoSorbents to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 68,350 shares to 234,950 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 5,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 407,475 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,395 activity.

More notable recent Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Universal Technical Institute Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Universal Technical Institute Schedules Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Technical Institute shutters Norwood campus – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.98, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold UTI shares while 9 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 1.32% less from 10.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru holds 53,697 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 80,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 0% or 3,207 shares. Menta Cap Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 67,701 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 282,000 shares. Vanguard holds 852,575 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 139,100 shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 13,059 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Moreover, Coliseum Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 4.44% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI). Mcclain Value Management Limited Liability Co owns 1.18% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 252,679 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3,795 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 9,450 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) for 63,017 shares. 900 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76 million and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56,332 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Town Sports International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CLUB) by 399,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO).