Skylands Capital Increased By $1.31 Million Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake; PEN (PENC) SI Decreased By 4.84%

PEN INC (OTCMKTS:PENC) had a decrease of 4.84% in short interest. PENC’s SI was 5,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.84% from 6,200 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 12 days are for PEN INC (OTCMKTS:PENC)’s short sellers to cover PENC’s short positions. The stock increased 16.10% or $0.0825 during the last trading session, reaching $0.595. About 200 shares traded. PEN Inc. (OTCMKTS:PENC) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Skylands Capital Llc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 28.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc acquired 46,850 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 208,600 shares with $5.93 million value, up from 161,750 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 231,329 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F

Skylands Capital Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 2,400 shares to 240 valued at $84,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 18,550 shares and now owns 84,700 shares. Kennedy (NYSE:KW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 77,124 shares. Ionic Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 56,200 shares. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Seatown Pte Limited reported 1.48% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Da Davidson has 11,355 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Victory Cap Management owns 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 71,838 shares. Alyeska Inv Gru LP holds 358,175 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Grp invested in 14,750 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 1,070 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Ab owns 206,139 shares. Alphaone Inv Ltd Llc owns 1,330 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fin accumulated 37,342 shares. Freshford Mgmt Limited Liability owns 693,582 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 170,088 shares or 0% of the stock.