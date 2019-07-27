Skylands Capital Holds Stake in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL); First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Upped Its Stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys (MAA) as Valuation Rose

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 29,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 303,525 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.68M, up from 274,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.83 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 20/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – HUERTA RECENTLY COMPLETED A FIVE-YEAR TERM AS ADMINISTRATOR OF U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS UNIT COSTS IMPACTED BY WEATHER – RELATED EXPENSES AND REVENUE RECOGNITION DURING MARCH-QTR; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 05/04/2018 – Sears Holding, Delta Air hit by customer data breach at tech firm; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (MAA) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 7,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 18,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 699,235 shares traded or 41.49% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 21/03/2018 – Pilot Flying J Announces 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show Booth Lineup; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: MENARINI’S DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 FFO $5.85/Shr-FFO $6.15/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q FFO $1.44/Shr; 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 40,850 shares to 124,700 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) by 68,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,250 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. Another trade for 5,185 shares valued at $249,743 was made by BLAKE FRANCIS S on Monday, January 28. Shares for $324,598 were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17,326 shares to 71,186 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 17,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,431 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $184,239 activity.

