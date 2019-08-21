Skylands Capital Holds Holding in F M C (FMC); Peconic Partners Increases Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 225,850 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35M, up from 212,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 88,798 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Net $267.2M; 09/03/2018 – FMC: EXEC LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO. NAMES; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.48 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – FMC appoints CFO to lead planned lithium spin-off; 04/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.15. About 411,119 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q REV. $2.27B, EST. $2.34B; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 40,850 shares to 124,700 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novanta Inc by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,225 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Fincl reported 0.23% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Hudock Capital Group Ltd holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 47,000 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp stated it has 186,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 14,247 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 1.31M shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 78,431 shares. Twin reported 88,470 shares. Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 188,601 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank stated it has 87,521 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 15,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 246,258 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 17 shares. Voya Investment Lc reported 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 193,239 shares.

