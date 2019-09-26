Skylands Capital Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Lowered by $417,000 as Share Value Rose; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Market Value Rose While Blair William & Company Has Decreased by $353,304 Its Holding

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 12,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 882,966 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.49 million, down from 895,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 3.76 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $698,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019

Blair William & Company, which manages about $17.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 11,313 shares to 379,451 shares, valued at $46.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston-based midstream giant makes exec promotions, including COO and chief commercial officer – Houston Business Journal” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Enterprise Products Partners – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Enterprise to Build PDH 2 Plant; Supported by Long-term Agreements With LyondellBasell – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “LyondellBasell (LYB) and Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) to Build PDH 2 Plant – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners: A Long-Term Stud Is A Short-Term Dud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.53 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will HBO Max Solve AT&T’s Retention Problem? – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Driven By Disney+ Presents a Problem for Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

