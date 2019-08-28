Skylands Capital Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Has Cut by $710,400; As Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Share Value Declined, Cumberland Advisors Boosted Its Position by $379,500

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 5,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 407,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.16M, down from 413,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $146.07. About 1.60 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 53.93 million shares traded or 10.26% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 21/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – SABA ADDED CHK, SN, NE IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: EVALUATING MOVING 5TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24. The insider NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold 568,424 shares worth $1.85M. WEBB JAMES R had bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010 on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 182,050 shares to 252,250 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 10,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

