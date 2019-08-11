Skylands Capital Holding in Control4 (CTRL) Has Increased by $456,000 as Valuation Rose; Gtt Communications (GTT) Valuation Declined While Bislett Management Has Increased Position by $1.70 Million

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Control4 Corp (CTRL) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.91% . The hedge fund held 155,700 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 127,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Control4 Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $640.77M market cap company. It closed at $23.91 lastly. It is up 4.74% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Control4 Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRL); 07/05/2018 – Control4 Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Control4 Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q EPS 4c; 08/05/2018 – Control4 Unveils Certified Showrooms in 140 Locations Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 07/03/2018 Control4 Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Mar. 14-15; 14/03/2018 – Control4 Created its PCNA Training Program to Help Ensure Home Networks Are Always Reliable; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2018 Rev $271M-$275M; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.73M market cap company. The stock increased 10.18% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 2.66M shares traded or 263.54% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 09/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of upcoming telecom GTT Communications; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 25/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – SEMBCORP MARINE SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF MEMBRANE TANK SOLUTIONS; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – CONFIRMS 2018 OBJECTIVES; 21/03/2018 – GTT: GTT NOTIFIED FOR THE DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 18,550 shares to 84,700 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,025 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CTRL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 7.41% less from 22.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 326,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 10,344 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 0.32% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 2,143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Voya Limited Liability Com reported 52,462 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Lincluden Mgmt Limited holds 12,116 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% stake. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) for 4.13 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 151,991 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Globeflex Cap LP holds 0.22% or 61,597 shares in its portfolio.