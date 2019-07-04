Skylands Capital Holding in Citigroup (C) Has Increased by $424,700; As Consolidated Edison (ED) Market Value Rose, Mathes Company Has Lowered by $338,100 Its Holding

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 6,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 197,225 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, up from 190,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 25/04/2018 – South African watchdog says forex-rigging trial likely to begin in 2019; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: Returned $3.1B of Cap to Common Hldrs; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (ED) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 4,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, down from 12,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 675,314 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 18,550 shares to 84,700 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,125 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Charter, cable groups propose alternative C-band plan – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Quality Value Stocks to Buy for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Behavox Wants To Use Machine Learning To Mine Your Company’s Data And Make Employees More Efficient – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: STZ, C, UBER – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup suspended from some Japan bond auctions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09 million and $196.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Pfd Incm. (FPF) by 16,950 shares to 47,200 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

