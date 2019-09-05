Skylands Capital Has Upped Position in Asure Software (ASUR); Lear (LEA) Position Has Lifted by Skba Capital Management Llc

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 67,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.16 million, up from 51,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $113.33. About 664,529 shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Asure Software Inc (ASUR) by 499.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 186,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% . The hedge fund held 223,604 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 37,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Asure Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 141,338 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 05/04/2018 – FalconStor Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO; 09/05/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $90.0 MLN TO $93.0 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS OCCUPEYE LIMITED; BUILDING ON AN ALREADY; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Acquires Austin HR: Expanding HR Consulting Reach; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software Raises Rev Guidance for Full Yr; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Rev $19.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Impala Asset Lc has invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Dupont Corp holds 20,203 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon reported 603,546 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 3,441 shares. Prelude Mgmt owns 232 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Company Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Natixis invested in 162,802 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company accumulated 0.11% or 81,109 shares. Shell Asset Com stated it has 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Jp Marvel Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Moreover, Optimum Investment Advisors has 0.05% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd owns 8,319 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. 72,972 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 9,590 shares.

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Richard Pzena Boosts Halliburton, Wells Fargo Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lear Appoints Aerospace Industry Veteran Carl Esposito as President of E-Systems – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 49,500 shares to 518,250 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 22,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,650 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ASUR shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.57 million shares or 3.73% less from 7.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth holds 0.02% or 25,075 shares. Weber Alan W holds 60,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 3,548 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Company reported 1.63M shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Gp Inc Inc holds 8,007 shares. Blackrock holds 704,318 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 879,181 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 6,112 shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs Incorporated invested in 0% or 58,825 shares. M&T State Bank Corp owns 12,943 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Grp Ltd Partnership has 350,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% or 280,411 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Lc owns 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,350 shares to 4,540 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 37,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,100 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $5,743 activity.