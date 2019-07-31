Skylands Capital Has Upped Its Holding in Asure Software (ASUR) by $1.12 Million; Pl Capital Advisors Has Cut Bankfinancial (BFIN) Stake by $9.17 Million; Stock Price Declined

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Asure Software Inc (ASUR) by 499.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 186,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 223,604 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 37,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Asure Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 240,597 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 61.31% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 01/05/2018 – EY Announces Pat Goepel of Asure Software Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in Central Texas; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS AUSTIN HR: EXPANDING HR CONSULTING REACH; 02/04/2018 – ASURE BUYS EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Increasing Shelf Registration to $175M From About $60M; 05/04/2018 – FalconStor Announces CFO Transition; 09/05/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O FY2018 REV VIEW $89.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Raises 2018 View To Rev $85M-$88M; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Had Seen 2018 Rev $79M-$82M; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – AUSTIN HR WILL FALL UNDER ASURE CONSULTING SERVICES OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE – IN FISCAL 2018, EXPECT REVENUE OF BETWEEN $89.0 MLN AND $92.0 MLN UP FROM $85.0 MLN TO $88.0

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 60,408 shares traded or 64.48% up from the average. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019

More notable recent BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on November 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BankFinancial Corporation Reports a Change in Board of Directors and a Stock Repurchase Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BankFinancial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2019 and Will Host Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is BankFinancial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BFIN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BankFinancial (BFIN) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 13,439 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 25,221 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 61,521 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 8,844 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 15,400 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication invested in 0.01% or 72,100 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt has 0.04% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). 16,500 are owned by Lc. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 1,324 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc holds 23,700 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com stated it has 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 100,012 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 4,320 shares.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bank Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 200,000 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $39.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Asure Software Acquires Austin HR: Expanding HR Consulting Reach – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Asure Software Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Biggest Movers From Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Internet Stocks to Snap Up in 2H19 for a Winning Portfolio (Revised) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold ASUR shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.57 million shares or 3.73% less from 7.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Skylands Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Jump Trading holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) for 26,149 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc has invested 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). American Int Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) for 8,007 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Herald Invest Management Limited accumulated 20,759 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 51,887 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc stated it has 704,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). M&T National Bank holds 0% or 12,943 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 2,791 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 16,141 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) for 13,355 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 30,108 shares.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,700 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 5,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,700 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).