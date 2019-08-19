Skylands Capital Has Upped Cme Group (CME) Stake by $820,000 as Share Value Rose; As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Share Price Declined, Grimes & Company Increased Position by $618,900

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 24,925 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, up from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $213.58. About 1.18 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Offer for NEX Group Plc; 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes, metal suspended; 16/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM BUY STOPS, SHORT-COVERING -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 16/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, SHARPLY HIGHER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: SLIDE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 14 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 10,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 101,255 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 90,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 2.77 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.02% or 710 shares. Citigroup holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 283,560 shares. Luxembourg-based Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.07% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has 17,742 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 100,720 are owned by River Mercantile Asset Llp. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 6,575 are held by Benin Mgmt Corporation. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Incorporated holds 0.08% or 784,370 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 0.04% or 1.01M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 38,707 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 0.01% or 131,358 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd invested in 7,300 shares. Perkins Coie reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 725,578 are owned by Davenport Communications Limited Liability Co. Natixis stated it has 122,137 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays Aggregate Bon (AGG) by 8,941 shares to 51,725 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp by 11,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,807 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 40,850 shares to 124,700 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,800 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

