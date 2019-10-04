Skylands Capital Has Upped By $462,000 Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stake; Shorts at Tech Data (TECD) Raised By 2.79%

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) had an increase of 2.79% in short interest. TECD’s SI was 1.94 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 2.79% from 1.89M shares previously. With 287,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD)’s short sellers to cover TECD’s short positions. The SI to Tech Data Corporation’s float is 5.26%. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $103.26. About 136,609 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations

Skylands Capital Llc increased E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) stake by 11.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc acquired 10,500 shares as E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 100,800 shares with $4.50M value, up from 90,300 last quarter. E Trade Financial Corp now has $8.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $36.36. About 5.29M shares traded or 59.36% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Data (TECD) Up 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tech Data Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:TECD) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tech Dataâ€™s Maghen Hannigan Named One of CRNâ€™s â€œ100 People You Donâ€™t Know But Shouldâ€ – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tech Data and OPAQ Sign U.S. Distribution Agreement to Provide Network Security-as-a-Service – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Reaction History: TECH DATA CORP, 66.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 11.0% Sensitive – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold Tech Data Corporation shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq invested in 0.04% or 12,390 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 5,579 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 2,618 shares. Shell Asset reported 8,980 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 0% or 147,750 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 35,311 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hennessy Advsr owns 27,689 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 7,670 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research holds 96,111 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 109,511 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 707,388 are held by Northern Tru Corporation.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. It distributes and markets broadline products, such as notebooks, tablets, desktops, printers, printer supplies, and components; and data center products, including industry standard servers, proprietary servers, networking, and storage products. It has a 10.59 P/E ratio. The firm also offers software products, such as virtualization, cloud, security, desktop applications, operating systems, and utilities software; mobility products consisting of mobile phones and accessories; and consumer electronics comprising TV's, digital displays, consumer audio-visual devices, and network-attached consumer devices.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Webull’s CEO Gives Tips To The Newest Members of The Zero Commission Club – Benzinga” on October 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “E-Trade The Latest Broker To Cut Commissions For Online Trades – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wells Fargo Downgrades Online Brokers, Says Finding Bull Case ‘Has Become Very Difficult’ – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity may soon follow with price cuts, Morgan Stanley says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

