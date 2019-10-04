Skylands Capital Has Trimmed Position in Dennys (DENN) by $530,000; As Coresite Rlty Com (COR) Stock Value Declined, Holder Whittier Trust Co Has Upped Its Position

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp Com (COR) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 2,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 50,595 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83M, up from 47,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Coresite Rlty Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 26,202 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dennys Corp (DENN) by 30.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 26,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The hedge fund held 60,600 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, down from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Dennys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 71,431 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold DENN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 52.57 million shares or 4.13% less from 54.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 185,823 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fruth Invest Management has invested 0.18% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 9,268 shares. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Mesirow Fincl Investment Management holds 2,440 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 61,000 are held by Olstein Cap Mgmt Lp. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Legal & General Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 12,162 shares. Northern Tru holds 824,988 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Vanguard Group Inc owns 3.02M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN).

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DENN’s profit will be $8.91M for 37.58 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $727.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 10,500 shares to 100,800 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 49,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

