Skylands Capital Has Raised Stake in Brunswick (BC) by $1.17 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Duke Realty (DRE) Shares Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Has Lifted by $350,160 Its Position

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 11,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 106,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 94,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 1.64 million shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 240% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 23,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 33,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 9,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 1.14 million shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27M and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 13,246 shares to 34,393 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 13,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,886 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

