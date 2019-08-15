Skylands Capital Has Raised Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding by $1.31 Million; Glynn Capital Management Holding in Intel Corp. (INTC) Cut as Share Value Declined

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 46,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 208,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 161,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 1.31M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 38,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 21.64 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.68 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Ltd Co invested in 2.55 million shares or 7.98% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt Inc holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 31,654 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 61.87 million shares. Sg Americas Llc, a New York-based fund reported 199,830 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gw Henssler & Ltd reported 2.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Valmark Advisers invested in 0.01% or 5,904 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Company reported 67,890 shares stake. Argyle Capital Management, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 124,240 shares. Lazard Asset Management Llc invested in 0.38% or 4.33M shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 32,336 shares in its portfolio. Monroe Bank & Trust & Tru Mi reported 17,708 shares. Atlas Browninc invested 1.51% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Grimes & Inc invested in 1.56% or 370,774 shares.

