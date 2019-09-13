Skylands Capital Has Raised By $462,000 Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holding; Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) Has 0.78 Sentiment

Skylands Capital Llc increased E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) stake by 11.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc acquired 10,500 shares as E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 100,800 shares with $4.50M value, up from 90,300 last quarter. E Trade Financial Corp now has $10.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 2.40M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.69, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 21 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 27 sold and trimmed positions in Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 11.95 million shares, down from 13.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 15 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About shares traded. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) has risen 4.03% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.03% the S&P500.

Selway Asset Management holds 1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund for 180,320 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 1.17 million shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.57% invested in the company for 1.60 million shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 76,428 shares.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $513.53 million. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It has a 14.07 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Billionaire and former presidential candidate Ross Perot dies at 89 – CNBC” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DBL Distribution Cut – Seeking Alpha” published on December 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs – Buying Opportunity With Rare Statistical Edge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54.13’s average target is 20.75% above currents $44.83 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 15 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, July 19. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of ETFC in report on Friday, August 9 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 19. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold ETFC shares while 149 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 208.17 million shares or 2.96% less from 214.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Retail Bank & has 137 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 565,764 shares. Washington Trust Savings Bank has invested 0.33% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Soros Fund Management Ltd invested 0.68% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 563,947 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has 95,836 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 9,953 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Lp has invested 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 8,831 shares. 277,474 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 141,821 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 30 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa holds 360,804 shares. Product Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.53% stake. Poplar Forest Lc has invested 0.97% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).