Skylands Capital Has Raised Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Position By $1.92 Million; Old West Investment Management Has Lifted Energy Fuels (UUUU) Holding

Old West Investment Management Llc increased Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) stake by 98.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old West Investment Management Llc acquired 1.04 million shares as Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)’s stock declined 8.19%. The Old West Investment Management Llc holds 2.09M shares with $6.96M value, up from 1.06 million last quarter. Energy Fuels Inc now has $175.84M valuation. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 766,874 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has risen 28.71% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500.

Skylands Capital Llc increased Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) stake by 29.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc acquired 95,900 shares as Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)’s stock rose 5.02%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 424,600 shares with $8.68 million value, up from 328,700 last quarter. Bloomin Brands Inc now has $1.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 861,923 shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 8.56% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,116.5 MLN VS $1,154.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – JANA Partners Cuts Stake in Bloomin’ Brands to 2.6%; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 27/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC BLMN.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 20/03/2018 Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands: Reaffirmes All Aspects of FY Guidance

Skylands Capital Llc decreased Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) stake by 23,550 shares to 190,850 valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) stake by 2,350 shares and now owns 4,540 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bloomin Brands had 8 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by William Blair. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 8 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Company holds 73,105 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.03% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 26,778 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Management Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 629,670 shares. Gam Ag holds 27,259 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street owns 1.76M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.04% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Globeflex Cap LP reported 70,571 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na accumulated 1.56 million shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 34,780 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 16,442 are held by Amer Registered Investment Advisor. Kestrel Invest Mgmt reported 355,925 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 32,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) a Worthy Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy in Time for the Back-to-School Rush – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Del Friscoâ€™s Restaurant Group Deal: DFRG Stock Shoots Higher on Buyout – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) & Brinker International (EAT) Added to JPM Tactical Trading Ideas List for July/H2 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “A top Humana official is retiring soon – Louisville Business First” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased Virtu Financial Inc stake by 82,480 shares to 264,114 valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) stake by 81,737 shares and now owns 377,720 shares. Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) was reduced too.