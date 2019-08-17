Skylands Capital Has Lowered Position in Transdigm Group (TDG) as Market Value Rose; Cts (CTS) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $10.44 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cts Corp (CTS) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 360,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.35% . The institutional investor held 400,414 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, down from 760,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cts Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 252,507 shares traded or 74.02% up from the average. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has declined 9.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 13/03/2018 – CYBER-SECURITY RESEARCH FIRM AND CONSULTANCY CTS LABS RELEASES A “SEVERE SECURITY” ADVISORY ON ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES PROCESSORS; 04/04/2018 – CTS Increases Size of Board, Names Alfonso G. Zulueta As Director; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS VULNERABILITIES IT FOUND IN AMD CHIPS HAVE POTENTIAL TO PUT ORGANIZATIONS AT “SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED RISK OF CYBER-ATTACKS”; 22/05/2018 – FONTERRA LOWERS FY2018 DIVIDEND FORECAST TO 15-20 CTS/SHARE; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM SAYS EXPECTS REVENUES AND NORMALISED EBITDA TO GROW IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Shareholders Including Gamco and Teton Advisors Report 10.3% Stake in CTS Corp; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS; 26/04/2018 – CTS CORP CTS.N – MANAGEMENT REAFFIRMS ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR FY18; 17/05/2018 – CTS Corporation Declares A Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp 1Q Adj EPS 34c

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 34.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 4,540 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 6,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $13.88 during the last trading session, reaching $530.1. About 332,428 shares traded or 13.02% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 09/03/2018 – TransDigm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 17/03/2018 – M2 EquityBites: TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill Aerospace Elastomers Business from Esterline Technologies; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY WARBURG PINCUS’S EXTANT FOR ABOUT $525M; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Goodnow Investment Gru Ltd Liability has invested 4.82% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Private Tru Na owns 557 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 10 shares. Cap Intll Sarl, a California-based fund reported 24,823 shares. Daiwa Gru holds 1,873 shares. Counselors holds 0.01% or 664 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.03% stake. First Personal Financial has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 8,891 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Wms Ptnrs holds 571 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Commerce accumulated 3,241 shares. Ancora has 0.08% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 4,027 shares. Allen Ops Limited Liability Co reported 2,764 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 41,050 shares to 163,575 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Verso Corp.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “TransDigm Provides a Fresh Reminder of Why It’s a Top Aerospace Buy – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About TransDigm Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “TransDigm Group (TDG) to Sell Souriau-Sunbank Connection Technologies to Eaton (ETN) – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 186,306 shares to 6.78M shares, valued at $125.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 1.77M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND).