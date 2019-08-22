Skylands Capital Has Lowered Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding by $1.06 Million; Stock Rose; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake by $901,559

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $118.19. About 807,684 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 34.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 4,540 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, down from 6,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $529.53. About 223,225 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 19/03/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS REPORTS SALE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE TO TRANSDIGM; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Invest Management Ltd Com invested in 24,130 shares. First Fincl In has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bluecrest Mgmt stated it has 23,851 shares. Nomura Asset Com Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 84,392 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bp Plc has invested 0.22% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Qci Asset New York holds 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 2,200 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. 78,159 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.06% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 160,000 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 57,587 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 146 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Counselors Incorporated reported 93,547 shares stake. Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 44,835 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 6,198 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 50,594 shares to 53,603 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 25.92 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) by 143,950 shares to 528,050 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 41,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4,319 activity.