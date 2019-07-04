Skylands Capital Has Lowered Exact Sciences (EXAS) Stake By $325,080; Genesco Has 1.26 Sentiment

Skylands Capital Llc decreased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 13.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc sold 3,780 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 6.83%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 23,455 shares with $2.03M value, down from 27,235 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $15.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.95. About 776,636 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Genesco Inc (GCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 92 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 73 trimmed and sold holdings in Genesco Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 18.14 million shares, down from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Genesco Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 55 Increased: 67 New Position: 25.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 86.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.66 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% EPS growth.

Skylands Capital Llc increased Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) stake by 166,300 shares to 215,050 valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Verso Corp stake by 112,550 shares and now owns 564,500 shares. Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) was raised too.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $45.14 million activity. Conroy Kevin T had sold 304,397 shares worth $24.74 million on Thursday, January 24. $13.23M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by COWARD D SCOTT on Wednesday, January 23. Elliott Jeffrey Thomas sold 90,909 shares worth $7.17M.

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EXAS in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Friday, February 22. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $109 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems owns 22,593 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 2,631 are held by Fulton Bank & Trust Na. Registered Invest Advisor Inc, Texas-based fund reported 13,975 shares. Thompson Inv Management has invested 2.62% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Advisory Serv Inc invested in 0.04% or 2,500 shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 7,080 shares. 574,000 are owned by 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership. California Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 190,099 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Limited Liability Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,800 shares. L & S holds 17,792 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Paloma invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Marietta Invest Prtnrs Lc invested in 4,358 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Metropolitan Life Ins owns 4,573 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Advisory Network Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity.

1492 Capital Management Llc holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. for 56,904 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owns 100,000 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.99% invested in the company for 198,335 shares. The New York-based Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has invested 0.89% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 13,600 shares.

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $685.68 million. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce.