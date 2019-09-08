Skylands Capital Has Lowered Eagle Materials (EXP) Holding as Market Value Declined; As Noble Plc (NE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Cut by $1.57 Million Its Position

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 40,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 124,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.51M, down from 165,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 448,718 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 522,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 8.87M shares traded or 53.25% up from the average. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 23/03/2018 – NOBLE SAYS FOUNDER ELMAN RESIGNED, CITING DIFFERENCE IN OPINION; 14/03/2018 – Noble Group Signs Deal With Creditors to Restructure Debt; 22/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP – BOARD ADVISED THAT IT WOULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO SUCCESSFULLY WIND UP COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Goldilocks: Singapore Court Grants Injunction to Block Noble from Holding Shareholder Meeting; 15/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – UNIT NOBLE DOĞAL KAYNAKLAR TICARET ANONIM ŞIRKETI APPOINTED A LIQUIDATOR AS OF 15 MAY; 27/03/2018 – Noble Group: Gets 55% of Existing Senior Creditors for Proposed Financial Restructuring; 15/05/2018 – Noble: Will Be ‘Quite Happy’ if Circular Is Agreed Upon by End-May; But Timetable Not Within Company’s Control; 03/04/2018 – Noble Group’s Board Sees Fresh Upheaval as CIC’s Bao Steps Down; 15/03/2018 – Noble Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/04/2018 – Noble: Injunction Doesn’t Prevent Company From Holding Any Special Meeting of Shareholders

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Two River Bancorp leads financial gainers, UMH Properties and eXp World Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Weitz Funds Analyst Corner: A Look at Construction Aggregates and Cement – GuruFocus.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 19,206 shares. Gargoyle Advisor owns 16,597 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 34,981 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Wafra has 0.47% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 160,337 shares. 378,383 are owned by Hodges Cap. Mason Street Ltd holds 0.04% or 24,408 shares. Huntington Retail Bank stated it has 2,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Lc has 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 5,183 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2,851 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 3,539 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Corporation invested in 49 shares. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 61,534 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. EXP’s profit will be $68.58M for 13.04 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.25% EPS growth.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 46,850 shares to 208,600 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd holds 305,684 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). First Hawaiian Bank holds 0% or 1,264 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Technology Incorporated reported 70,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Frontier Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 1.79 million shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd invested in 57,778 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 389,840 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 21,917 shares. Blair William & Co Il holds 0% or 15,465 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Moreover, Hbk Invs Lp has 0.01% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Glenmede Tru Na holds 47,930 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 36,818 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 11,740 shares to 17,301 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 1,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cypress Energy Partners and Ranger Energy Services among Energy/Materials gainers; Ring Energy and Noble Corp among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Phibro Animal Health Shares Plummet – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Noble Corporation plc To Present At The Pareto Securities Oil & Offshore Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seadrill and Venator Materials among Energy/Materials gainers; SAExploration and Yuma Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.51 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Noble Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.