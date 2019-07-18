Skylands Capital Has Lifted Its Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Holding; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Aspen Technology (AZPN) by $20.22 Million

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 43,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 226,300 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77M, up from 182,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 100,721 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 29/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON SEES FY ’19 REV UP 7%-9%; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN HAS BEEN AMENDED TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.05 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 194,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 907,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.63M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $135.17. About 249,394 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 374,191 shares to 943,591 shares, valued at $103.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $70.34 million for 33.13 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings.