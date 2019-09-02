Skylands Capital Has Lifted F M C (FMC) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX)

Among 3 analysts covering Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Re/Max Holdings has $48 highest and $3700 lowest target. $41.33’s average target is 61.01% above currents $25.67 stock price. Re/Max Holdings had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) rating on Monday, March 18. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $39 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. See RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) latest ratings:

Skylands Capital Llc increased F M C Corp (FMC) stake by 6.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc acquired 13,400 shares as F M C Corp (FMC)’s stock rose 12.26%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 225,850 shares with $17.35M value, up from 212,450 last quarter. F M C Corp now has $10.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 700,922 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP – EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.20 TO $5.60 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – FMC CORP – MARK DOUGLAS, PRESIDENT OF FMC AGRICULTURAL SOLUTIONS, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. Another trade for 90,000 shares valued at $2.91 million was bought by Liniger Gail A.. On Thursday, June 6 Liniger David L. bought $4.47 million worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) or 140,800 shares. 9,100 shares were bought by Dow Roger J., worth $293,930.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $470.30 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 16.67 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 74,797 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 42.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 16/04/2018 – Rising Prices, Fewer Sales Driven by Record-Breaking Low Inventory; 15/03/2018 Brian Teyssier of RE/MAX Advanced, REALTORS Earns Real Estate’s Premier New Home Sales Certification – Certified New Home Speci; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 04/05/2018 – 80 Motto Mortgage Franchises Sold Coast To Coast; 19/03/2018 – Familiar Factors Yield Stronger February Home Sale Results for Chicago-Area, RE/MAX Reports; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Sees FY Rev $213M-$216M; 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Bro; 29/03/2018 – RE/MAX Agents on Average Outsold Competitors by More than 2:1 in Survey

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.50 million shares or 2.83% more from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 52,901 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridges Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.04% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) or 26,860 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Captrust Fin reported 283 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,114 shares. Van Berkom & has 2.14% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 16,558 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Bb&T Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) for 18,123 shares. Fdx reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). Moreover, Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 14,853 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 51,440 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. FMC Corp has $112 highest and $81 lowest target. $96.22’s average target is 11.46% above currents $86.33 stock price. FMC Corp had 17 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. The rating was reinitiated by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, June 13. The stock of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Sunday, March 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Nomura. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Goldman Sachs. Buckingham Research maintained FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12.

