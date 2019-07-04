Skylands Capital Has Lifted Citigroup (C) Holding By $424,700; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Trimmed Prudential Finl (PRU) Stake

Skylands Capital Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 3.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc acquired 6,850 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 197,225 shares with $12.27M value, up from 190,375 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $163.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN MIKE O’NEILL COMMENTS AT MEETING; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS LOW MARKET VALUE UNDERSTATES THE IMPROVED COMPETITIVE POSITION OF OIL EQUITIES; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) stake by 3.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 22,650 shares as Prudential Finl Inc (PRU)’s stock rose 4.64%. The Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 578,240 shares with $53.13M value, down from 600,890 last quarter. Prudential Finl Inc now has $41.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.16M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Maine youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 27/03/2018 – Prudential develops innovative process with PIC to help small pensions de-risk; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708. 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Skylands Capital Llc decreased Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) stake by 68,350 shares to 234,950 valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) stake by 56,000 shares and now owns 54,000 shares. Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,020 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 37,495 shares. Pzena Inv Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 7.85M shares. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.85% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bnp Paribas Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mutual Of America Capital Lc holds 0.37% or 414,473 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% or 16,161 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1.27M shares. 7,105 were accumulated by Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv. Gargoyle Advisor Lc has 1.24% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 20,798 shares. Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stillwater Invest Mgmt Ltd Co owns 29,788 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Baker Avenue Asset Management LP holds 11,912 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 28,404 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Citigroup Were Up on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: STZ, C, UBER – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 8. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating.

Among 4 analysts covering Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Prudential Financial had 9 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) earned “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, January 9. Deutsche Bank maintained Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) rating on Friday, April 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $104 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $3.26 EPS, up 8.31% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.01 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 7.86 P/E if the $3.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.00 actual EPS reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.67% EPS growth.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) stake by 55,000 shares to 216,650 valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) stake by 67,600 shares and now owns 271,167 shares. Lifevantage Corp was raised too.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Prudential Financial, Inc. 2019 Investor Day presentation materials and live webcast available – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prudential invests $10M in fintech that provides affordable loans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.