Skylands Capital Has Increased Wabtec (WAB) Position; Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Had 6 Bulls

Skylands Capital Llc increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 628.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc acquired 23,900 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock declined 6.79%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 27,700 shares with $2.04 million value, up from 3,800 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $11.76B valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 699,159 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Among 6 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Public Service Enterprise had 14 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $52.5 target in Thursday, January 17 report. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 28. Mizuho maintained Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, June 14. See Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $67.0000 New Target: $69.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $61.5 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $66 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Invsts Pa owns 16,805 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management reported 1 shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 4 shares. Pzena Inv Ltd Liability stated it has 919,252 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Gru reported 7,644 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Permanens Lp stated it has 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Harris Associates Lp has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Millennium Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Kentucky Retirement Systems, a Kentucky-based fund reported 5,829 shares. Optimum Invest invested in 93 shares. Redwood Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,990 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc holds 0.01% or 4,848 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited stated it has 0.08% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 169 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by DeNinno David L.

Skylands Capital Llc decreased Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) stake by 20,775 shares to 204,625 valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) stake by 23,560 shares and now owns 77,500 shares. Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) was reduced too.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The company has market cap of $30.02 billion. It operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, and renewable generation facilities with a generation capacity of approximately 11,681 megawatts. It has a 19.1 P/E ratio. The firm sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De holds 68,605 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of owns 67,281 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.34% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Legacy Private Tru Com has 0.55% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 77,992 shares. Pitcairn Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 584 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.19% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Washington Trust owns 3,630 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.02% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 16,092 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 7,881 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 85,745 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 0.01% or 4,532 shares. Quantbot L P reported 85,178 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 7,560 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Centurylink Invest Mngmt holds 11,554 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.85 million activity. IZZO RALPH also sold $2.85M worth of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) on Friday, February 1. The insider Chernick Rose M bought $159.