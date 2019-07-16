Skylands Capital Has Increased Control4 (CTRL) Stake; Shorts at Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Raised By 0.47%

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) had an increase of 0.47% in short interest. KNDI’s SI was 6.13 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.47% from 6.10M shares previously. With 267,200 avg volume, 23 days are for Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s short sellers to cover KNDI’s short positions. The SI to Kandi Technologies Group Inc’s float is 16.4%. The stock increased 3.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 203,351 shares traded. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) has declined 17.98% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.41% the S&P500. Some Historical KNDI News: 16/03/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES – IN 2017, BUSINESS “HEAVILY IMPACTED FROM CONFUSION SURROUNDING REUSABLE BATTERY EXCHANGE MODEL”; 23/05/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP – PURCHASERS OF 2 APPROVED 200-KM EV MODELS WILL BE QUALIFIED TO RECEIVE HIGHER NATIONAL & LOCAL SUBSIDIES; 30/03/2018 – Kandi Model K23 Production Launched by Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group Working Cap Surplus Was $50.1M as of March 31; 16/03/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC SAYS “2017 WAS STILL A CHALLENGING YEAR FOR KANDI”; 28/03/2018 – Kandi Technologies Unveils All-Electric SUV Geely Global Hawk EX3 in Hangzhou; 23/05/2018 – Kandi Pure EV Models K22 and K27 with Driving Range over 200km Receive MIIT Approvals; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group 1Q EPS 7c; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group 1Q Rev $33.8M; 16/03/2018 Kandi Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Skylands Capital Llc increased Control4 Corp (CTRL) stake by 22.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc acquired 28,500 shares as Control4 Corp (CTRL)’s stock rose 33.45%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 155,700 shares with $2.64 million value, up from 127,200 last quarter. Control4 Corp now has $638.32M valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 275,116 shares traded. Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) has declined 1.41% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRL News: 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP CTRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $271 MLN TO $275 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Control4 Breaks Industry Record with Most CE Pro Quest for Quality Award Wins; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2Q Rev $67M-$69M; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.26-Adj EPS $1.33; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q Rev $59.1M; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO BE BETWEEN $1.26 AND $1.33 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2018 Rev $271M-$275M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Control4 Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRL); 14/03/2018 – Control4 Created its PCNA Training Program to Help Ensure Home Networks Are Always Reliable; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP CTRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.23, REV VIEW $272.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and commercializes electric vehicles , EV parts, and off-road vehicles in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $279.20 million. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.39 million shares or 24.50% more from 1.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI). 24,560 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has 0.05% invested in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) for 21,834 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0% or 916 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0% or 300 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt has 659 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI). Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI). Raymond James Assocs accumulated 11,700 shares. Moreover, Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) for 2,510 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI). Illinois-based Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.34 million activity. Hu Xiaoming also bought $756,240 worth of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) on Wednesday, March 27.

More notable recent Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kandi Technologies Reports JV’s Receipt of RMB 876 Million (USD 127.7 Million) New Energy Vehicle Subsidy from Chinese National Government – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kandi: Ideally Positioned For Upcoming Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AGN, KNDI among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CTRL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 7.41% less from 22.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 17,913 shares. 14,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 187,484 shares. Us Bank De reported 231 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). 22,877 are owned by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Moreover, Skylands Capital Lc has 0.36% invested in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Alps has 0% invested in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) for 23,620 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 10,210 shares. 10,330 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 5,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.09% stake. Voya Inv Management Limited Company has 52,462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement reported 85,081 shares stake.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $90,999 activity. Cashen Susan sold $90,999 worth of stock.

Skylands Capital Llc decreased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) stake by 2,300 shares to 32,600 valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 2,400 shares and now owns 240 shares. Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Piled Into This Stock Right Before Its 40% Ascend – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CONTROL4 SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces an Investigation of Control4 Corporation (CTRL) Over the Proposed Merger of the Company with SnapAV – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TechTarget Inc (TTGT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UEIC or CTRL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Control4 Corp (CTRL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Control4 had 6 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 5 report. Maxim Group maintained the shares of CTRL in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was downgraded by DA Davidson. Roth Capital downgraded Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) on Tuesday, May 14 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 15 by Maxim Group.