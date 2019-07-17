Skylands Capital Has Increased By $820,000 Its Cme Group (CME) Position; 3 Analysts Covering Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Among 3 analysts covering Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Endeavour Mining had 4 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EDV in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. See Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) latest ratings:

20/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $22.55 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Maintain

Skylands Capital Llc increased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 25.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc acquired 5,000 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 0.79%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 24,925 shares with $4.10M value, up from 19,925 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $72.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $203.48. About 1.21M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in an offer valued at $5.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES ON TRACK TO SET RECORD SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AMID BOND MARKET RALLY – CME GROUP; 16/03/2018 – NEX – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 26/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PERCENT DRIVEN BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING AS TRADE WAR FEARS EASE -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 11/04/2018 – Russia says will give sanction-hit Rusal short-term liquidity; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,109.0 MLN VS $929.3 MLN

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 143,468 shares traded. Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Endeavour Mining Corporation’s (TSE:EDV) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Share Price Is Up 156% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Mining.com published: “Endeavour Mining busting out in West Africa – MINING.com” on October 27, 2015. More interesting news about Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FCC gives phone companies new tools to fight robocalls – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Endeavour Mining says Agbaou Gold Mine 75 pct complete – MINING.com” with publication date: June 13, 2013.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. It owns interests in five gold mines located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Ghana. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s mines and projects have a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 7.1 million ounces, as well as a measured and indicated mineral resource of 12.6 million ounces of gold.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “XLF, CME, CB, PNC: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group Volumes Solid in Q2, June ADV Up, Shares Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Northrop Grumman, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Newmont Goldcorp, Starbucks and CME – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Aquis Exchange to buy NEX Exchange from CME Group – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/03/2019: JEF,DB,CME – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Skylands Capital Llc decreased Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) stake by 68,950 shares to 157,250 valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) stake by 23,560 shares and now owns 77,500 shares. Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% or 2,125 shares in its portfolio. Product Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 60,000 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 2.21M shares. Uss Inv Mngmt Limited reported 1.02 million shares. Assetmark owns 4,096 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Epoch Investment Prtnrs stated it has 1.29M shares. Lifeplan reported 1,784 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cognios Capital Limited Liability holds 13,333 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman accumulated 54,937 shares. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability has invested 1.58% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 9,279 shares. Dean Associates Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Raymond James And Assoc owns 1.35M shares. Webster Financial Bank N A holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. 206,960 were reported by Oakbrook Invests Llc.

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 22 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17500 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 3 with “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, July 3 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19000 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Bernstein. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, February 15.