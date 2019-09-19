Skylands Capital Has Increased Asure Software (ASUR) Holding By $1.24 Million; Allianzgi Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)’s Sentiment Is 1

Allianzgi Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 19 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 19 sold and decreased their positions in Allianzgi Equity & Convertible Income Fund. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 4.88 million shares, down from 5.01 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Allianzgi Equity & Convertible Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 10 New Position: 9.

Skylands Capital Llc increased Asure Software Inc (ASUR) stake by 69.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc acquired 154,946 shares as Asure Software Inc (ASUR)’s stock rose 33.68%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 378,550 shares with $3.12 million value, up from 223,604 last quarter. Asure Software Inc now has $103.88M valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 154,300 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE FILES TO SELL UP TO $175M OF SECURITIES; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 01/05/2018 – EY Announces Pat Goepel of Asure Software Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in Central Texas; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Bolsters Balance Sheet; Announces $175M Credit Facility and Increases Shelf Registration; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software: Austin HR Will Fall Under Asure Consulting Services Offering; 09/04/2018 – Asure Software Raises 2018 View To Rev $89M-$92M; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software Sees 2018 Rev $79M-$82M; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software: No Current Plans to Issue Securities; 15/03/2018 – Asure Software 4Q Rev $15.3M

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $5,743 activity. Lathrop Charles W JR bought $5,743 worth of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) on Friday, August 23.

Skylands Capital Llc decreased Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) stake by 11,075 shares to 117,950 valued at $7.00M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 8,675 shares and now owns 86,525 shares. Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 90,590 shares traded or 34.26% up from the average. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) has declined 2.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500.

Brick & Kyle Associates holds 0.55% of its portfolio in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund for 26,675 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 1.10 million shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.28% invested in the company for 361,172 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 767,427 shares.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $599.90 million. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. It currently has negative earnings. LLC.