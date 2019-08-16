Skylands Capital Has Decreased Its Union Pac (UNP) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Hengehold Capital Management Has Lifted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $2.45 Million

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 425,125 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.08 million, down from 440,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $166.2. About 1.49M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $118.81. About 5.44 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sees FY18 GAAP EPS Down 31%-33% Vs FY17; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 166,300 shares to 215,050 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 41,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz & Ltd Liability invested 0.52% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fmr Limited holds 0.32% or 16.22 million shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 7,828 shares in its portfolio. First Comml Bank And Tru Of Newtown invested in 1,194 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Com Delaware reported 0.18% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ghp Investment Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 1,393 shares. Assetmark owns 4,424 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability has 2.87% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Guggenheim Cap Limited Com invested in 0.37% or 270,348 shares. Albion Finance Grp Ut reported 30,297 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.18% or 18,572 shares. Harbour Ltd owns 0.16% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,297 shares. 39,799 were accumulated by Burney Communication. 200 are held by Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.10 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

