Skylands Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Twin Disc (TWIN) by $376,960; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Stock Price Rose

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Twin Disc Inc (TWIN) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 23,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.34% . The hedge fund held 77,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 101,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Twin Disc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 51,514 shares traded or 31.42% up from the average. Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) has declined 52.70% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TWIN News: 19/04/2018 DJ Twin Disc incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWIN); 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 07/05/2018 – TWIN DISC INC – SIX-MONTH BACKLOG AT MARCH 30, 2018, WAS $116.3 MLN COMPARED TO $46.4 MLN AT JUNE 30, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Twin Disc Celebrates 100 Years of Making Horsepower Work; 07/05/2018 – Twin Disc 3Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.23% STAKE IN TWIN DISC INCORPORATED; 24/04/2018 – Twin Disc to Attend 50th Offshore Technology Conference

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 1,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 2,649 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 4,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 1.95 million shares traded or 67.43% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold TWIN shares while 16 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 7.43 million shares or 0.64% more from 7.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,030 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Legal & General Group Inc Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) for 1,390 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) for 13,848 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtn Lc owns 367,584 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 566,433 shares. 117,628 were accumulated by Northern Corp. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Sei has invested 0% in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN). Citigroup Inc reported 2,442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,246 are held by Invesco Limited. 31,939 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt. Grace And White Inc invested in 0.85% or 214,576 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 28,750 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) for 33,420 shares. Sageworth Tru Com owns 300 shares.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,550 shares to 69,300 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 166,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Analysts await Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 170.83% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Twin Disc, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -383.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $155.44M for 22.16 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Counselors has 10,266 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 52,065 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora accumulated 9,405 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 3,597 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Blair William & Company Il accumulated 205,827 shares. Spinnaker has 0.35% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 9,951 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 554,800 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Fiera Capital invested in 940 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.12% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ohio-based Private Tru Na has invested 0.14% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 25,996 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). National Pension Ser owns 76,191 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.