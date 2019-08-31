Skylands Capital Has Decreased Its Coherent (COHR) Position; Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Stake

Skylands Capital Llc decreased Coherent Inc (COHR) stake by 8.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc sold 14,300 shares as Coherent Inc (COHR)’s stock declined 3.27%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 150,900 shares with $21.39M value, down from 165,200 last quarter. Coherent Inc now has $3.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 147,654 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 30/04/2018 – PLDA Announces XpressCCIX™ Controller IP Supporting the Cache Coherent Interface for Accelerators (CCIX™) Standard; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 13/03/2018 – Acacia Communications Demonstrates AC1200 Coherent Module for DCI, Metro and Long-Haul Applications; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 20; 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 29/05/2018 – Coherent Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) stake by 307.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp acquired 16,334 shares as Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT)’s stock declined 5.61%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 21,649 shares with $1.19 million value, up from 5,315 last quarter. Insight Enterprises Inc now has $1.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 248,495 shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 10/05/2018 – Insight Helps Businesses Address Tough Questions on Changing IT Needs; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.45; 14/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.35 TO $4.45, EST. $3.96; 04/05/2018 – INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR WINS $653 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q Net $32.7M

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) stake by 40,923 shares to 76,332 valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:GS) stake by 3,200 shares and now owns 8,000 shares. Hamilton Lane Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold NSIT shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 33.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Mgmt has 202,292 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 9,695 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 10,606 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Paradigm Mngmt invested in 2.57% or 531,200 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 469,365 shares. 78,591 were accumulated by Hotchkis Wiley Management Lc. Boston Prtn has 1.06 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 33,491 shares. Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 27,600 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 519,808 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Euclidean Tech Management Lc holds 1.99% or 38,933 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Communications Lp has invested 0% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 0.01% stake. Profund Advisors Lc reported 2,166 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont reported 1,888 shares. Huntington Retail Bank has 38 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 15,065 shares. Westwood Il reported 195,300 shares. Voya Investment Limited Com invested in 6,408 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Resource holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 683,522 shares. Hood River Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 124,034 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication accumulated 41,033 shares or 0% of the stock. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 6,500 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 614,170 shares. Blackrock holds 2.27 million shares. Regions Financial accumulated 0% or 13 shares.

