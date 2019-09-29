Skylands Capital Has Decreased Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $806,000 as Market Valuation Rose; South State Has Increased Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $650,615 as Stock Rose

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 401,275 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.31 million, down from 407,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 2.31M shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

South State Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 22,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 473,093 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.72 million, up from 450,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Bank of America’s Cathy Bessant says; 05/03/2018 – BI Tech: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 27/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Bank of America Unveils AIDriven Virtual Financial Assistant; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 25/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% This Year, BofA Leads

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burns J W & Com Incorporated New York owns 80,457 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Montgomery Invest Management has 2.57% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 202,375 shares. L S Advisors accumulated 39,303 shares. Forte Ltd Adv reported 0.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Crystal Rock Management has invested 4.34% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Caprock Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 46,606 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Ltd holds 1.49% or 570,314 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Llc invested in 702,390 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Bessemer Ltd Co accumulated 51,200 shares. 21,925 are owned by Baldwin Inv Limited Company. Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 1.02% or 297,967 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Bankshares N A Ny invested in 29,678 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.85% or 395,589 shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.56% or 350,073 shares. Mount Vernon Md invested in 3.62% or 152,183 shares.

South State Corp, which manages about $868.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,607 shares to 39,053 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 8,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,842 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $727.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 58,900 shares to 273,950 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 29,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Verso Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.18% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 410,935 shares. Veritable LP reported 13,668 shares. Greenwich Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.05 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 262,256 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 170 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 71,747 shares. Moreover, Lakeview Limited Liability has 0.29% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested 1.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 55,615 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Com. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 93,653 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Communications reported 710 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Personal Svcs invested in 814 shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc owns 6,002 shares.