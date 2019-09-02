Skylands Capital Has Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $464,600 as Stock Price Rose; Trigran Investments Has Cut Its Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) Holding by $1.17 Million

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (TYPE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 61,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The hedge fund held 3.60M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.66 million, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $791.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 616,437 shares traded or 32.09% up from the average. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – ROBERT LENTZ WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIR, EFFECTIVE FOLLOWING COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 13/03/2018 – Meet Monotype’s New Modern Branding Typefaces: Madera and Unitext; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.47 — $0.52; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 12c

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 95,350 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.65M, down from 99,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – EXPERIAN PLC EXPN.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1785P; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Speaks With Bloomberg Television: LIVE; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 10/05/2018 – Charter to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan said that trading revenue in the second quarter is likely to be about unchanged, calling it “flat year on year.”; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 69.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TYPE’s profit will be $8.81M for 22.44 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 2,131 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 13,192 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Public has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Us Bancorp De accumulated 0% or 502 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). First Tru Advsr LP invested in 0% or 80,813 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 16,088 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 25,678 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). 307,185 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs Communication reported 15,930 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Com holds 98,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Element Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 19,593 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $35.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 57,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX).

More notable recent Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Roche Receives FDA Nod for Rozlytrek in ROS1-positive NSCLC – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NextCure Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Uber Versus Lyft: Road Travelled Since Their IPOs – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Income Annuity Basics: What to Know Before You Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 868,898 shares. Wheatland Advsr has 0.7% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,083 shares. Td Mgmt reported 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 235,259 shares. Indiana Trust Invest Management Com holds 1.71% or 32,553 shares. Lynch Assocs In accumulated 27,673 shares. 440,471 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp. 172,900 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Perritt Mngmt has invested 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Retail Bank Of Stockton has 1.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 42,495 were accumulated by Coldstream Management. Amg National Tru Bancorporation holds 56,130 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Sol Cap Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 23,551 shares. Confluence Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 7,309 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 1.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 167,334 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chase Bank ‘forgives’ Canadian credit card debt – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase July card charge-off rates improves – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 22,300 shares to 118,450 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 14,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.