Skylands Capital Has Cut Its Stake in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs (SPWH) as Stock Value Declined; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shareholder Kylin Management Has Upped Its Position by $31.21 Million as Stock Rose

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (SPWH) by 32.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 131,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 270,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 402,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 101,718 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 7.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Names Jon Barker CEO; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 64c; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: SPWH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.6C; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S RAISES BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250M; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SAYS JON BARKER APPOINTED CEO; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse to Increase Borrowing Capacity to $250 Million; 28/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse announces two new stores scheduled to open in 2018; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O SAYS CEO JOHN SCHAEFER TO RETIRE

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 467,840 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 182,050 shares to 252,250 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 52,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).