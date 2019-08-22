Skylands Capital Has Boosted Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding; Portfolio Recovery Associates (PRAA) Sentiment Is 1.16

Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc (PRAA) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 80 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 69 trimmed and sold stakes in Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 49.87 million shares, down from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Portfolio Recovery Associates Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 57 Increased: 58 New Position: 22.

Skylands Capital Llc increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 9.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc acquired 3,200 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 37,250 shares with $6.78M value, up from 34,050 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $51.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $185.07. About 1.43 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business service company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans that have been charged-off by the credit grantor in the Americas and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. It has a 25.72 P/E ratio. The firm also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, telecommunication providers, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, student loan companies, and other debt owners.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 8.48% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. for 4.11 million shares. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owns 465,500 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 1.71% invested in the company for 283,267 shares. The Wisconsin-based Broadview Advisors Llc has invested 1.69% in the stock. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 263,748 shares.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 371,812 shares traded or 80.59% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (PRAA) has declined 22.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 08/03/2018 – PRA Group Opens New Call Center in Burlington, NC; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 08/03/2018 PRA Group Trading Activity Surges to Almost 14 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – PRA Group 1Q Rev $223.2M; 24/05/2018 – PRA Named International Clinical Research Company of the Year; 17/04/2018 – PRA Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Barclays: No Findings by FCA, PRA That Mr Staley Acted With a Lack of Integrity; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Made Serious Errors of Judgement; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Aren’t Alleging CEO Staley Lacks Fitness as CEO; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA Announces Special Requirements Over Whistleblowing Systems, Controls at Barclays

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 63,088 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 73,804 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd reported 393,346 shares stake. 59,200 are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Kbc Nv accumulated 29,438 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Llc holds 12,427 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 62,409 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Murphy Capital Mgmt owns 7,033 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 14,900 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.22% or 68,577 shares. Affinity Inv Limited Com has 3,492 shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Co reported 48,378 shares. The Missouri-based has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Artemis Investment Management Llp reported 823,430 shares. Sun Life stated it has 479 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 10.34% above currents $185.07 stock price. Raytheon had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $19500 target in Monday, June 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $205 target in Friday, March 8 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of RTN in report on Monday, June 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, April 3 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Tuesday, June 11.

