Skylands Capital Has Boosted Its Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Holding by $1.92 Million; Stock Declined; Affimed N V (AFMD) Holder New Leaf Venture Partners Cut Holding by $4.27 Million as Share Price Declined

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 167,304 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 95,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.47% . The hedge fund held 424,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, up from 328,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Bloomin Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.64% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.04. About 6.66 million shares traded or 297.29% up from the average. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Affimed to Present Data on AFM13 at the 15th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma in Lugano, Switzerland – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Affimed N.V.’s (NASDAQ:AFMD) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Affimed up 9% premarket on milestone payment – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85 million and $359.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novanta Inc by 5,900 shares to 33,225 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,825 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold BLMN shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 82.60 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 85,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments stated it has 449,218 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 54,073 shares. Amer Natl Tx invested 0.2% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 184,921 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 88,560 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 200,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 159 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt stated it has 86,207 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Moreover, Reinhart Prtnrs has 0.56% invested in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Macquarie Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) for 161,815 shares. Northern Trust holds 1.14 million shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Legal & General Group Inc Pcl has invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).