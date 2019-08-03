Skylands Capital Decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding By $946,050; Pier 1 Imports US (PIR) Has 0.59 Sentiment

Pier 1 Imports US Inc (PIR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.32, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 29 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 49 decreased and sold their equity positions in Pier 1 Imports US Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 39.11 million shares, down from 40.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pier 1 Imports US Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 25 Increased: 20 New Position: 9.

Skylands Capital Llc decreased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 17.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc sold 18,550 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 84,700 shares with $4.40M value, down from 103,250 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $27.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.12M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Starts Accident Probe; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO WON’T COMMENT ON COSTS OF NY, DC SLOT LEASES; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Captain, Former Navy Pilot, Praised for Calm Amid Catastrophe — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST NOT COMMENTING ON ENGINE FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Lower-Than-Expected March Travel Demand Due to Timing of Spring Break; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: Marketing Still Curtailed; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Air Expects ‘Minimal’ Delays And Cancellations This Week; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air Flight Made Emergency Landing After Partial Window Break

More notable recent Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Investors Need to Know About Pier 1’s Reverse Stock Split – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pier 1 +11% on exec changes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “Why Pier 1 and Francesca’s Holdings Stocks Are Plummeting – TheStreet.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. The company has market cap of $14.39 million. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 25, 2017, the Company operated 941 stores in the United States and 77 stores in Canada It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com.

A.R.T. Advisors Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pier 1 Imports, Inc. for 183,878 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc owns 267,727 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 150,000 shares. The New York-based Virtu Financial Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,000 shares.

Analysts await Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $-16.82 EPS, down 33.49% or $4.22 from last year’s $-12.6 per share. After $-19.97 actual EPS reported by Pier 1 Imports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.77% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 4.79% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 175,263 shares traded. Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR) has declined 91.13% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PIR News: 19/04/2018 – Pier 1 lmports Announces Three-Year Strategic Plan at its Analyst Day; 20/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PIER 1 IMPORTS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS SEES LOSS FOR 1Q AND YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Pier 1 Announces 3-year Plan To Address ‘weaknesses,’ After Disappointing Results — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pier 1 Imports Rating To ‘B-‘; Outlook Negative; 18/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC – COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES ON A 13-WEEK BASIS DECREASED 7.5%; 19/04/2018 – PIER 1 IMPORTS INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 SHR LOSS $0.17 – $$0.36; 18/04/2018 – Pier 1 sinks on falling sales, dividend halt; 19/04/2018 – Pier 1 Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.64 million for 10.63 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Plays Defense, As It Should – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Falls After Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines: Resilient, Despite The Challenges – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Southwest Airlines had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LUV in report on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating.