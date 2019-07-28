Skylands Capital Decreased Its Union Pac (UNP) Holding; INTERFOR CORPORATION COMMON SHARES CANA (IFSPF) Shorts Raised By 9.29%

Skylands Capital Llc decreased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 3.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 425,125 shares with $71.08M value, down from 440,125 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $122.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM

INTERFOR CORPORATION COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had an increase of 9.29% in short interest. IFSPF’s SI was 201,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.29% from 184,100 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 671 days are for INTERFOR CORPORATION COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:IFSPF)’s short sellers to cover IFSPF’s short positions. It closed at $9.67 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces wood products. The company has market cap of $649.35 million. It offers commodity structural lumber products; and specialty products, such as exterior decking and siding products, machine stress rated products, industrial timber products, and various appearance grade items. It has a 5.59 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the purchase and sale of logs that are unsuitable for cutting or in excess of its manufacturing requirements.

More important recent Interfor Corporation (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canfor: Looking For An Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Cutbacks at Canadian saw mills send lumber prices surging – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “West Fraser Sandwiched Between Healthy Markets And Trade Policy Uncertainties – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2017. More interesting news about Interfor Corporation (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acadian Timber – Solid From The Ground Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.41% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pecaut And Company owns 20,806 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia invested in 2.31% or 1.44M shares. Pnc Financial Service holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.83M shares. Conestoga Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,332 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Co accumulated 0.15% or 21,398 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc invested in 69,711 shares. Fdx holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,555 shares. Farmers & Merchants Incorporated reported 100,328 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.73% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 11,415 were accumulated by Spc Inc. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated stated it has 0.46% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Connor Clark And Lunn Management accumulated 0.33% or 299,300 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust And has 55,295 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Limited Com holds 5,931 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Skylands Capital Llc increased Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 23,900 shares to 27,700 valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Avaya Hldgs Corp stake by 216,500 shares and now owns 285,450 shares. Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) was raised too.