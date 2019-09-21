Skylands Capital Decreased Its Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) as Share Price Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holder Howe & Rusling Has Upped Its Stake by $3.76 Million

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 401,275 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.31 million, down from 407,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140.58. About 2.08M shares traded or 13.20% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 79,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 186,239 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81 million, up from 106,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25M shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ED BLAKEY WILL RETIRE AS HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BUSINESS, PART OF COMPANY’S WHOLESALE BANKING GROUP; 16/03/2018 – Justice Department Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 07/05/2018 – Buffett bashes bitcoin as nonproductive, thriving on mystique; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS THE CONDITIONS IN STEEL WERE ADVERSE TO U.S. INDUSTRY; SAYS EVEN U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CAN BE RIGHT ON SOME THINGS; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $578.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 26,117 shares to 288,628 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 7,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,009 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 232,609 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Maryland Capital Mngmt holds 0.39% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 69,541 shares. Beaumont Fin Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id accumulated 67,442 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Com (Wy) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1,920 shares. Midas Mgmt holds 0.92% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Cap holds 119,677 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jnba Finance accumulated 14,930 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma invested in 0.05% or 7,584 shares. Wagner Bowman Management holds 0.09% or 7,792 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 106,405 shares. Headinvest Limited accumulated 5,103 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Citizens Fincl Bank invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $727.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 20,700 shares to 91,400 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 58,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.