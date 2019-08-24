Skylands Capital Cut Its Holding in Oshkosh (OSK) as Shares Rose; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Visa (V) by $377,832

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 280,150 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.05M, down from 290,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.58. About 398,704 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tile Shop Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) by 143,950 shares to 528,050 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $151.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,800 shares to 124,334 shares, valued at $10.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,377 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.