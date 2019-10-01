Skylands Capital Cut Its Control4 (CTRL) Position; Kcm Investment Advisors Lowered By $458,700 Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 54.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 8,340 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 6,878 shares with $384,000 value, down from 15,218 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $40.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.94. About 1.01 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS FOOD INFLATION IS MODERATING SLOWLY

Skylands Capital Llc decreased Control4 Corp (CTRL) stake by 82.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Skylands Capital Llc sold 128,800 shares as Control4 Corp (CTRL)’s stock rose 32.91%. The Skylands Capital Llc holds 26,900 shares with $639,000 value, down from 155,700 last quarter. Control4 Corp now has $640.77M valuation. It closed at $23.91 lastly. It is up 4.74% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRL News: 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2Q Rev $67M-$69M; 08/05/2018 – Control4 Unveils Certified Showrooms in 140 Locations Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – Control4 Created its PCNA Training Program to Help Ensure Home Networks Are Always Reliable; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP CTRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $271 MLN TO $275 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Control4 Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Control4 Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRL); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Control4; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2018 Rev $271M-$275M; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO BE BETWEEN $1.26 AND $1.33 PER DILUTED SHARE

Skylands Capital Llc increased Twin Disc Inc (NASDAQ:TWIN) stake by 24,438 shares to 101,938 valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) stake by 16,000 shares and now owns 179,575 shares. Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Control4 Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CTRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Control4 Corporation – Common Stock has $2400 highest and $2400 lowest target. $24’s average target is 0.38% above currents $23.91 stock price. Control4 Corporation – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson downgraded the shares of CTRL in report on Friday, May 10 to “Neutral” rating. Roth Capital downgraded Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) on Tuesday, May 14 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold CTRL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 20.25 million shares or 1.84% less from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 84 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc owns 154,862 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability accumulated 15,706 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). The Missouri-based Parkside State Bank has invested 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Raymond James & Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 101,983 shares. 1,440 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 10,544 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 416,654 shares. Spark Ltd stated it has 0.21% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Wells Fargo Mn owns 35,547 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 442,370 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. $601,750 worth of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) was bought by ROHR JAMES E on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities holds 5,966 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Finance Advisors Llc, California-based fund reported 280 shares. New Jersey-based Finance Architects Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 841,906 are owned by Polaris Limited Liability Co. Putnam Invs Ltd holds 192,068 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 26,651 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,300 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,468 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund reported 2.43% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 497,730 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Grp holds 214,507 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management invested in 0.08% or 3,619 shares. 650 are owned by Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.09% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Philadelphia Trust reported 154,192 shares.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr stake by 11,809 shares to 25,868 valued at $951,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) stake by 2,499 shares and now owns 30,612 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VOX) was raised too.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 9.83 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.