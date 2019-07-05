Skylands Capital Cut Holding in Nautilus (NLS) as Stock Price Declined; Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Declined While Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Increased Its Stake

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nautilus Inc (NLS) by 30.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 68,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 157,250 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874,000, down from 226,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Nautilus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 120,846 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 76.93% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Nautilus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLS); 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS – REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FUNDING IN ORDER TO COMPLETE BUILD, DEPLOYMENT OF SEAFLOOR PRODUCTION SYSTEM TO BE UTILIZED AT SOLWARA 1 PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Nautilus Medical Expands into Silicon Valley; 22/03/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC NUS.TO – JAY LAYMAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ROLE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 07/05/2018 – NAUTILUS INC NLS.N FY2018 REV VIEW $429.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Nautilus 4Q EPS 27c; 11/04/2018 – CHINA-BUILT LINCOLNS TO INCLUDE AVIATOR, NAUTILUS, TWO MORE SUVS; 03/04/2018 – Nautilus receives additional bridge loans; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Nautilus Power’s Senior Secured Debt; 16/05/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. to Participate at the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,745 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, up from 6,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $92.54. About 5.26 million shares traded or 36.16% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 was sold by Schatz Jacob J.. Bruzzo Chris sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23 million. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdg Ag invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). American holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 131,535 shares. D E Shaw Inc owns 0.2% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1.51 million shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7.37% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 58,097 shares stake. Moreover, Ci Invests has 0.27% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). World Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.11% or 20,505 shares. Melvin Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 1.93% or 1.62 million shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Com holds 0.23% or 14,476 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.14% or 92,245 shares. Crossover Vii Ltd accumulated 2.25M shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 28,885 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 7,639 shares. Barton Mngmt has invested 4.98% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $42,779 activity. The insider BOLIO WAYNE M bought $14,973.

Analysts await Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.18 EPS, down 700.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Nautilus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold NLS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 25.76 million shares or 8.34% less from 28.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Limited Com accumulated 173,822 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 32,500 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Menta Capital Lc has invested 0.03% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 63,553 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 83,296 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Citigroup invested 0% in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS). Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 42,567 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street holds 853,836 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0% or 2,675 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) for 16,730 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 375,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc, California-based fund reported 143,010 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc accumulated 30,177 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS).